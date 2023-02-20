Woman arrested after over 500 fentanyl-laced pills found scattered in car during traffic stop, officials say
MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The Morgan City Police Department arrested a woman during a traffic stop after officers allegedly found hundreds of pressed pills containing suspected fentanyl in her possession.
Police said they stopped Hermand Gatewood, 46, on Saturday, Feb. 18, for allegedly running a stop sign and improper equipment on the vehicle. Gatewood also did not have a valid driver’s license
According to the police report, officers saw green pills scattered all over her vehicle and collected over 500 pills of suspected alprazolam that field-tested and indicated the presence of fentanyl. The total weight of the pills was over five ounces.
Gatewood was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail and was booked on charges of possession of a schedule II with intention to distribute, disregard of traffic controls, improper equipment, and no driver’s license.
Her bail was set at $201,500.
