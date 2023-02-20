Warmer but turning windy today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A warmer and breezy start to this Monday across the ArkLaTex with temperatures already in the low 60s for many areas.

As we head into the afternoon, clouds will be widespread but we should also see some brief periods of sun mixed in as well. Hold onto your hats because it will be windy at times with a south wind gusting over 30 mph. This south wind will bring in some warm air with highs soaring into the upper 70s and low 80s which is well above average for this time of year.

Keep the shorts and t-shirts handy for Tuesday because it looks even warmer than today with temperatures climbing into the low and mid 80s across the region.

By midweek, a cold front will quickly approach from the west with scattered storms likely by Wednesday. As of now, it looks like a few of these storms could be on the stronger side but widespread severe weather is currently not expected. Another warm day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Eventually some cooler air will arrive by late week with highs Friday closer to average in the mid to upper 60s.

Then looking ahead to the weekend, the warm air quickly returns on a south breeze with temperatures climbing back into the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, it looks like a very warm and relatively dry stretch of weather ahead for the ArkLaTex over the next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

