Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route

A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into at least two videos showing him forcibly removing a woman from an altercation Sunday (Feb. 20).
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into at least two videos showing him forcibly removing a woman from an altercation Sunday (Feb. 20) along the Uptown parade route.

The videos, posted to Instagram by “New Orleans Pulse,” show two angles of the incident, which occurred sometime Sunday (Feb. 19) evening in front of what appears to be a Popeyes location on St. Charles Avenue.

There appears to be some sort of altercation happening near the business’ entrance, and an NOPD officer is seen picking up a woman, walking several feet with her in the air, and then dropping her to the ground.

TOP STORIES

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say

40 iPhones ‘pick-pocketed’ at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades recovered in Tangipahoa Parish

Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float

Mayor Cantrell recall organizers ‘confident’ they’ve acquired enough signatures to trigger election

The woman falls to the ground and the scene remains hectic as people begin reacting to his actions.

Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says the officer, who remains unidentified at this time, was reassigned pending the results of an investigation to determine if there was any wrongdoing. The announcement was made at a press conference to update the media on a mass shooting along the Uptown parade route the same evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
Neighbors say the 28 lbs. 12-year-old told them he was hungry
Neighbors say 12-year-old boy who starved to death asked for food on occasion
A Webster Parish corrections deputy is accused of trying to smuggle five pounds of synthetic...
Corrections deputy accused of trying to smuggle synthetic marijuana into prison
Alonzo Bagley's funeral held on Feb. 18
Alonzo Bagley funeral held; community unites, supports the family
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag

Latest News

Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. of ‘21
DASH CAM VIDEO: Ofc. Tyler involved in wreck in Aug. of 2022
DASH CAM VIDEO: Ofc. Tyler involved in wreck in Aug. of 2022
DASH CAM VIDEO: Ofc. Tyler involved in high speed chase in 2022
DASH CAM VIDEO: Ofc. Tyler involved in high speed chase in 2022
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested