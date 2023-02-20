Soaring temperatures continue!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! What month is it?! Highs in the low-80s as we head into the last full week of February. Insane. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight along with the warm temperatures with lows in the mid-60s overnight.

Tomorrow we continue the unseasonable warmth in the ArkLaTex with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will likely be windy at times, just like it was today. Highs tomorrow will reach the low-80s. A stray shower might happen, we aren’t really looking at rain chances tomorrow but with the temperatures as they are there is always a chance for a stray light shower. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-60s again.

We continue tracking our next weather maker for Wednesday. The latest guidance suggests that only scattered showers and storms will make it to the ArkLaTex. Some storms may be strong at times. The severe risk is quite low but not zero, we will continue to keep an eye on that. The temperatures continue to be very warm through the rest of the week with a brief cool-down on Friday. The 7-day forecast is looking like one out of May.

