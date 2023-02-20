Police identify suspect in shooting next to parade route in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - The St. Gabriel Police Department is investigating a shooting next to a parade route that left one person hurt on Sunday, Feb. 19.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Landry Street near 4th Street.

When officers arrived at the shooting scene, two men were seen trying to get away, authorities said. They added that police briefly chased after the two men on foot.

St. Gabriel police said the two men were taken into custody along with two weapons.

One of the men, Vontaveon K. Brown, 21, of Hammond confessed to shooting the victim, according to police. They said he was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Police did not release the name of the second man taken into custody.

The parade was temporarily halted as medical workers cared for the victim. Police said that person was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.