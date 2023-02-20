Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mayor’s office releases statement about 2 shootings during Krewe of Gemini parade

SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Shreveport has released a statement following two shootings that happened during the city’s Krewe of Gemini parade on Saturday, Feb. 18.

One of the shootings resulted in the death of a 17-year-old student at Elysian Fields High School, Kip Lewis. Mayor Tom Arceneaux extends his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lewis, the statement reads.

The mayor’s office says the other shooting appears to have started because of an argument between two parties, and resulted in one person sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The mayor’s office says Arceneaux has been briefed about both shootings, which are “unfortunate” and “mar a significant event,” according to the statement, which was issued Monday, Feb. 20.

Both shootings remain under investigation by SPD.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
Neighbors say the 28 lbs. 12-year-old told them he was hungry
Neighbors say 12-year-old boy who starved to death asked for food on occasion
A Webster Parish corrections deputy is accused of trying to smuggle five pounds of synthetic...
Corrections deputy accused of trying to smuggle synthetic marijuana into prison
Alonzo Bagley's funeral held on Feb. 18
Alonzo Bagley funeral held; community unites, supports the family
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag

Latest News

Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident
Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart