Mayor’s office releases statement about 2 shootings during Krewe of Gemini parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Shreveport has released a statement following two shootings that happened during the city’s Krewe of Gemini parade on Saturday, Feb. 18.

One of the shootings resulted in the death of a 17-year-old student at Elysian Fields High School, Kip Lewis. Mayor Tom Arceneaux extends his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lewis, the statement reads.

The mayor’s office says the other shooting appears to have started because of an argument between two parties, and resulted in one person sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The mayor’s office says Arceneaux has been briefed about both shootings, which are “unfortunate” and “mar a significant event,” according to the statement, which was issued Monday, Feb. 20.

Both shootings remain under investigation by SPD.

