Mayor Cantrell recall organizers ‘confident’ they’ve acquired enough signatures to trigger election

Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell tell FOX 8 they are confident they’ve reached the number of signatures needed to trigger a recall election.(NOLATOYA org)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell tell FOX 8 they are confident they’ve reached the number of signatures needed to trigger a recall election and are now looking for additional signatures for cushion over the next two days.

Petition organizers must submit their signatures to the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters by Wednesday (Feb. 22), and last week said they believed they were 1,029 signatures away from success.

But the organizers also filed a lawsuit last week, alleging parish registrar Sandra Wilson has not carefully purged the rolls of ineligible voters as required annually. They claim to have found more than 30,000 errors, and hope to reduce the overall number of eligible, registered and active Orleans Parish voters being counted. That, in turn, would lower the number of signatures required to trigger the recall vote. State law requires a recall petition to be signed by 20 percent of active registered voters to be validated as successful.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

