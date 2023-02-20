Man struck by bullet on Amelia Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police say they’re investigating a shooting that left one man wounded.

It happened about 5:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the 2600 block of Amelia Street.

A man was walking home from his car when he heard a loud noise, authorities said.

Police said the told them that after he went inside his home, he realized he had been shot and he and his wife heard more gunshots.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

