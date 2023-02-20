Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man struck by bullet on Amelia Street

He told police he and his wife heard more gunshots after he went inside his home
A man was walking from his car to his home when he heard a loud noise and, once inside,...
A man was walking from his car to his home when he heard a loud noise and, once inside, realized he had been shot.(Storyblocks)
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police say they’re investigating a shooting that left one man wounded.

It happened about 5:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the 2600 block of Amelia Street.

A man was walking home from his car when he heard a loud noise, authorities said.

Police said the told them that after he went inside his home, he realized he had been shot and he and his wife heard more gunshots.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Louisiana considers swapping gas tax with mileage fees
Nice and warm Sunday
Nice weather continues; rain on the way for Wednesday

Latest News

A Webster Parish corrections deputy is accused of trying to smuggle five pounds of synthetic...
Corrections deputy accused of trying to smuggle synthetic marijuana into prison
The parade features a different theme every year.
Jefferson celebrates Mardi Gras with ‘Mythology Madness’ parade
iPhones recovered
4 arrested in pickpocket scheme, deputies say
Coroner identifies Elysian Fields junior fatally shot during Shreveport parade
Coroner identifies Elysian Fields junior fatally shot during Shreveport parade