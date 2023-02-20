Krewe of Highland wraps up Mardi Gras 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — When the Highland parade rolled Sunday, all the Mardi Gras krewes put their best floats forward and showed the ArkLaTex how Louisiana lets the good times roll.

The Krewe of Highland put the finishing touches on this year’s Carnival season in Shreveport.

From the Krewe of Sobek to Barkus & Meoux and all the way to the Centaur and Gemini parades, it’s safe to say that everyone who wanted to had an opportunity to let the good times roll.

“I get to meet everyone, see clients of mine and make a good time out of seeing my friends,” said one woman who turned out Sunday.

Autoplay Caption

Some said stepping out on the streets of Highland for some Mardi Gras fun was the best way to really take the edge off.

“This year, I’m just thankful for the distraction. I had a rough morning,” another woman said.

No disrespect to the other krewes, but some visitors have a special place in their heart for the Krewe of Highland parade.

[RELATED: A Surreal Symposium; experiencing Krewe of Highland’s Grand Bal]

“It’s fun, family-friendly,” one of its younger fans said. “There’s just this welcoming vibe about it that says ‘come on out, have some fun and catch some crazy stuff’.”

There’s the real highlight of the Krewe of Highland parade.

Catching crazy stuff.

A $100 bill.

Beads ...

and Twinkies.

Ramen noodles.

“I’m trying to catch 12 moon pies,” one parade-goer said.

“Little, fun squishy things,” said another.

And when people of Highland aren’t snagging strange loot, they’re making strange signs.

“I think I’m the perfect example why teachers need to be paid more. I’d probably be able to make a better sign.”

Who would’ve thought underpaid educators spelled teachers with two e’s.

Speaking of teaching, let me just throw a quick history and language lesson into the fun of Mardi Gras.

“Laissez les bons temps rouler,” she said.

“What does that mean?” I asked.

“Let the good times roll! ‘Woo!’ WOOOO!” she responded.

And that’s a wrap on Shreveport’s Mardi Gras.

Until next time.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.