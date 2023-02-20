Ask the Doctor
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting along the Bacchus parade route in Uptown Sunday night left one person dead and four others injured, including a juvenile.

According to NOPD, five people were shot near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street around 9:30 p.m. Police say the victims included a juvenile girl, an adult woman and three adult men.

All five victims went to the hospital where one of the men died. The other victims are in stable condition, according to police.

Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier says the suspect was arrested at the scene and two weapons were confiscated.

Police halted the parade while they investigated but it eventually continued down the route.

This story is developing.

