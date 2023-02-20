Ask the Doctor
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested

Woman also arrested for DWI
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 22-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a female police officer during the Krewe of Gemini parade.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Feb. 18, officers working the Krewe of Gemini parade encountered Colby Bracknell during a traffic stop along the parade route on Shreveport-Barksdale Boulevard. Police say Bracknell approached the female officer and slammed her into a vehicle, then put his hands around her throat and began choking her.

Officers nearby intervened and took Bracknell into custody.

Bracknell is charged with felony battery on a police officer, resisting with force or violence, simple property damage, and interfering with a police investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, Briana Bricknell, was the one who was initially stopped. She was arrested for operating a vehicle with intoxicated, driving under suspension for a prior DWI, interfering with a police investigation, and open container.

