Explosion at Ohio metals plant sends 13 to hospital

More than a dozen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals. (WOIO)
By Julia Bingel, Maddi Hebebrand and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Multiple Northeast Ohio emergency rescue departments responded Monday afternoon to the scene of a building fire and explosion.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. at the I Schumann & Co. metal supply plant on Alexander Road in Oakwood, a suburb of Cleveland.

Thirteen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals, according to Oakwood Village Fire Captain Brian Dirocco.

One of the patients was transported by medical helicopter from the incident, the fire official said.

Police initially told people at nearby businesses to shelter in place because of the explosion debris.

More than a dozen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals.

Employees at Rose Colored Gaming, located across the street from the plant, told WOIO debris from the explosion damaged cars in their parking lot and hit the roof of their building.

“Looks like a volcano erupted,” a Rose Colored Gaming employee said.

Construction worker Nathan Vapenik was working at a site next to the explosion when it happened. He said he saw several containers fly hundreds of feet in the air and they felt a shockwave from the explosion.

Smoke from the explosion was seen from miles away.

