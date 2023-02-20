Corrections deputy accused of trying to smuggle synthetic marijuana into prison

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — A 56-year-old corrections deputy has been booked into the prison where he works.

Webster Parish corrections Deputy Eric W. Robinson, of Minden, is charged with one count each of introducing contraband into a correctional facility and malfeasance in office.

Sheriff Jason Parker said Robinson was arrested Sunday, Feb. 19 as he attempted to enter Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center with five bags of synthetic marijuana, also known as “mojo.”

He was immediately terminated upon his arrest.

The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Webster sheriff’s office’s narcotics and investigation divisions, Parker said.

“Our investigators worked diligently and thoroughly to gather the facts and evidence to make an arrest and to stop these drugs from entering our facility,” the sheriff said in a news release about the arrest. “No one is above the law, and we certainly will enforce the law equally to all, including our own employees.

“It is a disappointment to have to arrest one of your own because we hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and character,” Parker continued. “As sheriff, I will continue to uphold these standards and be accountable to the citizens of Webster Parish.”

