Black History Month: Katie Latin believes education is key to success

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Katie Latin believes education is the key to success. She is the founder and director of the 35th Shreveport-Bossier-DeSoto African American Scholarship Awards, which was held earlier this month.

Latin graduated from the Second Ward High School in Desoto Parish, attending Southern University and LSU Shreveport before matriculating to Louisiana Baptist University. There, she received her bachelor’s degree with a concentration in Christian counseling.

During COVID-19, she continued to give scholarships to help students in northwest Louisiana.

