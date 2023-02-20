Arkansas gas prices inch down

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The price of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas inched down slightly in the last week.

GasBuddy.com said Monday the average price dropped 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.03.

That’s 3.2 cents less than a month ago and 13.7 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average of gasoline remained unchanged at $3.37 a gallon, while the national average price of diesel fell 6.9 cents to $4.45 a gallon.

“For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, " said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He said that currently, the common price for diesel is $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop.

“In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy,” De Haan concluded.

