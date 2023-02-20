40 iPhones ‘pick-pocketed’ at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades recovered in Tangipahoa Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you went to Mardi Gras in New Orleans and left with your iPhone missing, there’s a chance it might be in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office announced the arrests of four suspects over the weekend after 40 iPhones as well as credit cards, debit cards, and IDs were found in an Airbnb near Tickfaw. Chief Jimmy Travis says that the items recovered were reported stolen by paradegoers in New Orleans.

The sheriff’s office says that Bridgette Solorzano Rodriguez, 32; Yudi Solorzano Sanchez, 36; Jean-Paul Sabogal Angorita, 26; and Rafael Adrien Souza, 24 have all been booked with possession of stolen property. The sheriff’s office believes the four suspects traveled from Miami to New Orleans to celebrate Mardis Gras and conduct the pick-pocketing scheme.

Travis also stressed that the sheriff’s office has not recovered property reported stolen after 8 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 18).

Of the 40 phones stolen, five were not able to be identified due to the SIM cards being removed. The sheriff’s office says they have been contacting owners to make arrangements to have the stolen property returned.

If you are missing an iPhone, here is a list of numbers assigned to the missing iPhones below:

213-XXX-0250

225-XXX-0288

225-XXX-3275

337-XXX-9253

504-XXX-3785

504-XXX-9484

504-XXX-4278

504-XXX-9834

504-XXX-5181

504-XXX-9853

504-XXX-5759

504-XXX-0680

504-XXX-8185

504-XXX-0886

504-XXX-8607

504-XXX-1230

504-XXX-8698

504-XXX-1424

504-XXX-8906

512-XXX-8884

707-XXX-2929

985-XXX-1923

985-XXX-3394

985-XXX-3983

