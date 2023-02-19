Very warm start to the week; Wednesday rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! What a gorgeous day, at least it feels like it out there! We have had plenty of cloud cover today but that hasn’t taken away from the nice day. Highs reached the low-70s across most of the region and if you didn’t, the upper-60s are not that bad. Tonight, lows in the 50s, continuing the trend of staying warm overnight thanks to cloud cover and southerly flow.

Tomorrow will be even warmer, dare I say summer-like? We will start off the week with highs reaching the low-80s. Again there will be plenty of cloud cover across much of the ArkLaTex, the southern quarter of the region may see a little more clouds and thus may not hit the 80s. A stray shower because of the trapped moisture and warmth wouldn’t be surprising but don’t let that tiny chance take away from the nice day. Lows tomorrow night will stay very warm, in the mid-60s.

Our next weather maker moves in Wednesday but it has backed off a little bit compared to yesterday. We are still expecting some rain and storms in the ArkLaTex. Severe storms are possible but are on the unlikely end of things right now, we will continue to monitor this system. Briefly cooler going into the late week with temperatures back down in the 70s Thursday and Friday. Minor rain chances and the 80s return next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.