SPD investigating 2 shootings that happened during parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 18, shootings occurred during the Krewe of Gemini parade.

According to Shreveport City leaders, Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is investigating two shootings that happened while the parade was going on. It happened on Oden Street and Clyde Fant Parkway Service Road near the Magnolia School of Excellence.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

