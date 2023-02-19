Ask the Doctor
NOPD says murder victim found Sunday in Little Woods canal, second killing in 8 hours

The body of a man who had been shot was found Sunday morning (Feb. 19) in a canal near the I-10...
The body of a man who had been shot was found Sunday morning (Feb. 19) in a canal near the I-10 Service Road and Camberley Drive in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man’s body was discovered Sunday morning (Feb. 19) in a canal in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East, police said.

The NOPD has not disclosed the man’s identity or age, but said he was a homicide victim who had been shot at least once before ending up in the water channel near the I-10 Service Road and Camberley Drive. The corpse was found and reported around 9:08 a.m., police said.

Investigators are working to determine when and where the man was fatally shot, the NOPD said. Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Ryan Aucoin at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The mysterious body in the water was the second homicide victim New Orleans police responded to in the span of less than eight hours.

New Orleans police said another man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:27 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Leon C. Simon Drive in Gentilly.

The victim was taken for treatment at a hospital, where he died, police said. This man’s identity and age also have not been disclosed.

