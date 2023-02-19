Neighbors say 12-year-old boy who starved to death asked for food on occasion

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A 12-year-old boy starved to death and his parents are charged with killing him.

Neighbors of that 12-year-old Brogan Duhon said he was sheltered from most of the outside world and was kept hungry.

“I don’t understand why anybody would treat a child like that,” one neighbor said.

7News spoke with several neighbors who were surprised to find out Brogan was 12. They though the boy was 5 or 6 years old.

All though neighbors told us they would rarely see him, on occasion when they would they said he would ask for food.

One neighbor said Brogan kept saying his parents keep him locked up and hadn’t fed him in days.

“He knocked on the door, I opened it and he told me that he was hungry,” neighbor Roxanne Zaunbrecher said. “So, he came in sitting and I fed him.”

Zaunbrecher said Brogan’s mother, Jennifer Duhon payed her a visit after she fed him and Jennifer was concerned if she had called law enforcement.

Zaunbrecher also said that wasn’t the first time Brogan had came to her house asking for food.

“I didn’t call anybody you know, but next thing I know, she [Jennifer Duhon] was here and she asked me if I had called the cops or OCS,” Zaunbrecher said. “I said no, I hadn’t called anybody. But he was hungry. She goes ‘well I feed him’. I say ‘well I understand that’. But he ate, he was so hungry.”

The boy’s adoptive parents Adam and Jennifer Duhon face second degree murder charges after an investigation found the child only weighed 28 lbs. at the time of death.

An autopsy indicated he died from complications from malnutrition.

“It’s a horrendous crime that went on for years and I think we all failed that kid,” Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Woods said.

Woods said he understands people not wanting to get involved or cause conflicts with their neighbors, but in situations like this someone needed to come forward to save this child’s life.

“You don’t want to know my thoughts,” Woods said. “I’m very angry. You know it’s the old saying, ‘if you see something, say something’. Call authorities. Just don’t be ‘well I’m going to mind my own business’. If you see something say something.”

