Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect for alleged second-degree murder

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a call on Feb. 18, 2023, around 10:30 a.m. reporting a shooting near the 300 block of Chestnut St. in Tallulah, La.

Madison Parish deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found two black males in a vehicle both appearing to have gunshot wounds.

Deputies say the driver suffered multiple gunshot wounds while the passenger suffered one gunshot wound to the leg.

Both victims were transported to the Madison Parish emergency room.

The passenger was then transported to a local hospital for treatment while the driver was pronounced dead at the emergency room.

Deputies say the victims were approached by suspect, Richard Thompson, who got into an argument with the driver.

MPSO says Thompson pulled a weapon and shot into the car.

The driver tried to drive away but deputies say he was shot as he drove off, causing him to hit a concrete slab near a duplex.

MPSO says Thompson fled the scene in a vehicle.

The Madison Parish Criminal Investigation Unit was able to locate Thompson and speak with him.

Thompson surrendered himself and MPSO arrested him without incident.

Thompson was arrested on the charges of one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

MPSO was assisted by Tallulah Police Department and Madison Parish Criminal Investigation Unit.

