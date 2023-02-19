Mardi Gras Children’s Day Parade rolls through Lake Charles
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Weekend Mardi Gras festivities continued with the Mardi Gras Children’s Day Parade at 3:30 p.m. today.
Krewe of Barkus and Krewe of Omega rolled through downtown Lake Charles yesterday!
