Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Lake Charles man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Lake Charles man is dead after his 2001 Chevrolet Blazer experienced a rear tire failure and...
A Lake Charles man is dead after his 2001 Chevrolet Blazer experienced a rear tire failure and flipped multiple times on I-10 West.(MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is dead after his 2001 Chevrolet Blazer experienced a rear tire failure and flipped multiple times on I-10 West, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Duane Spearance, 56, of Lake Charles was not wearing a seatbelt and as a result, was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries, Ross Brennan, spokesperson for LSP Troop C said. A passenger was wearing a seatbelt and suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Louisiana State Police wants to remind drivers that car crashes are unexpected and can be violent.

Taking just 3 seconds to buckle up is your best defense in surviving a car crash. Always wear your seat belt. Every trip. Every time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Louisiana considers swapping gas tax with mileage fees
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Nice and warm Sunday
Nice weather continues; rain on the way for Wednesday

Latest News

iPhones recovered
4 arrested in pickpocket scheme, deputies say
Neighbors say the 28 lbs. 12-year-old told them he was hungry
Neighbors say 12-year-old boy who starved to death asked for food on occasion
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident
The body of a man who had been shot was found Sunday morning (Feb. 19) in a canal near the I-10...
NOPD says murder victim found Sunday in Little Woods canal, second killing in 8 hours
James A. Joseph
SU mourns death of alumnus, former US ambassador to South Africa