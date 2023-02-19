“Dog”gone good time for the mutt-struttin’ parade

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A puppy parade? A mutt-struttin’ Mardi Gras mambo? Whatever you want to call it, it was a doggone good time in the Garden District during Mardi Gras weekend in Alexandria.

Over 40 dogs, ranging from all breeds, and their owners filled the neighborhoods of Alexandria to celebrate the season with a twist. Dogs were dressed up in their favorite carnival costumes and paraded the streets.

As a group, they made the block before being handed out awards by the judges.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.