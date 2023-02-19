Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Alonzo Bagley funeral held; community unites, supports the family

Alonzo Bagley's funeral held on Feb. 18
By Michael Barnes and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A funeral was held for the man fatally shot by a Shreveport officer, and the community is forming a support system for the grieving family.

On Feb. 19, people gathered at the New Elizabeth Baptist Church to honor the late Alonzo Bagley at his funeral. Earlier this month Bagley was killed by a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer while unarmed.

KSLA’s Michael Barnes attends the funeral to speak to those paying their respects.

“He was in good spirits. He asked me for a glass of water, and I gave him a glass of water. He said I’m going home to see my wife,” James Small recalls the last time he saw Alonzo Bagley, the two had last talked on the night of Bagley’s death.

“Alonzo was a person that had a big heart. He found love in everybody. He was a caring person. I believe he would give you the shirt off his back,” Smalls reminisced about his dear friend. “In spite of everything that’s going on, and all that has happened, we still have to remember to love one another.”

Others who didn’t personally know Alonzo took their time to visit and pay their respects. During the funeral, there was a lot of unity because we could see the Bagley family hurting.

Those joining in the Bagley family in unity wanted to show them that they have gained an everlasting support system, helping them through this difficult time.

“We’re gonna focus on the memories that Mr. Bagley left with his family and friends. We’re gonna focus on the happy memories rather than focus on the bad in this situation,” stated one of the attendees. “We’re not gonna leave this family. We’ve been here over the last two weeks. Either myself or my partners been here helping them every step of the way whether it be on the civil side or the criminal side of it. We’re not gonna leave this family.”

RELATED TO ALONZO BAGLEY>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
SPD investigating 2 shootings that happened during parade
Louisiana considers swapping gas tax with mileage fees
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events

Latest News

SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
SPD investigating 2 shootings that happened during parade
Alonzo Bagley's home going celebration
Alonzo Bagley's home going celebration
Local organization calls for action to end gun violence
Local organization calls for stop to gun violence, better training for Shreveport police
Alonzo Bagley's funeral held on Feb. 18
Alonzo Bagley's funeral held on Feb. 18