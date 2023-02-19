Alonzo Bagley funeral held; community unites, supports the family

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A funeral was held for the man fatally shot by a Shreveport officer, and the community is forming a support system for the grieving family.

On Feb. 19, people gathered at the New Elizabeth Baptist Church to honor the late Alonzo Bagley at his funeral. Earlier this month Bagley was killed by a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer while unarmed.

KSLA’s Michael Barnes attends the funeral to speak to those paying their respects.

“He was in good spirits. He asked me for a glass of water, and I gave him a glass of water. He said I’m going home to see my wife,” James Small recalls the last time he saw Alonzo Bagley, the two had last talked on the night of Bagley’s death.

“Alonzo was a person that had a big heart. He found love in everybody. He was a caring person. I believe he would give you the shirt off his back,” Smalls reminisced about his dear friend. “In spite of everything that’s going on, and all that has happened, we still have to remember to love one another.”

Others who didn’t personally know Alonzo took their time to visit and pay their respects. During the funeral, there was a lot of unity because we could see the Bagley family hurting.

Those joining in the Bagley family in unity wanted to show them that they have gained an everlasting support system, helping them through this difficult time.

“We’re gonna focus on the memories that Mr. Bagley left with his family and friends. We’re gonna focus on the happy memories rather than focus on the bad in this situation,” stated one of the attendees. “We’re not gonna leave this family. We’ve been here over the last two weeks. Either myself or my partners been here helping them every step of the way whether it be on the civil side or the criminal side of it. We’re not gonna leave this family.”

RELATED TO ALONZO BAGLEY>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.