2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is on Feb. 21, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!

Click HERE to see maps of this year’s Mardi Gras parades.

Share your photos with us:

Allen Parish

Feb. 20, 2023

Soileau Mardi Gras: Chicken run hosted by Metro Soileau Downs begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Gumbo and Zydeco dance at Allen Parish Civic Center starts at 6 p.m.

Calcasieu Parish

Feb. 19, 2023

Mardi Gras Children’s Day: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Lake Charles Civic Center

Mardi Gras Children’s Day Parade: 3:30 p.m. in Lake Charles

Feb. 20, 2023

Mardi Gras Royal Gala: 7 p.m. at Lake Charles Civic Center

Feb. 21, 2023

Iowa Chicken Run: 8 a.m. in Iowa. INFO

Mardi Gras in the Zone: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in Lake Charles. INFO

Second Line Stroll: 1 p.m. in Lake Charles

Jeeps on Parade: 2 p.m. in Lake Charles

Motor Gras Parade: 3 p.m. in Lake Charles

The Main Event (aka Krewe of Krewes Parade): 5 p.m. in Lake Charles

*More specific information about Lake Charles events can be found at www.visitlakecharles.org

Jeff Davis Parish

Feb. 19, 2023

CEASER’S Chicken Run

*More specific information about Jeff Davis events can be found at www.jeffdavis.org

PAST EVENTS

Beauregard Parish

Jan. 29, 2023

Feb. 18, 2023

Calcasieu Parish

Jan. 7, 2023

Mardi Gras 12th Night Kickoff Festival: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Lake Charles Civic Center ($10 admission, children 5 and under are admitted for free)

Feb. 11, 2023

Lion Backers’ Children’s Run in Vinton: 7 a.m.

Vinton Mardi Gras Parade: 12 p.m.

DeQuincy Mardi Gras Parade: 2 p.m.

Feb. 16, 2023

Mardi Gras Lighted Boat Parade: Canceled due to inclement weather.

Feb. 17, 2023

Mardi Gras Merchants’ Parade: 7 p.m. in Lake Charles

Feb. 18, 2023

Children’s Mardi Gras Stroll: 11 a.m. in Lake Charles at 3rd Street & 1st Avenue

Krewe of Barkus Parade: 1 p.m. in Lake Charles

Krewe of Omega Parade: 2 p.m. in Lake Charles

World Famous Cajun Extravaganza & Gumbo Cook-off: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Lake Charles

Krewe of Illusions Extravaganza : 7 p.m. at Lake Charles Civic Center

Krewe of Cosmos Presentation: 6 p.m. in Sulphur

Jeff Davis Parish

Jan. 21, 2023

Welsh Mardi Gras Ball: 6 p.m.

Jan. 28, 2023

Welsh Mardi Gras Children’s Run

Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Ball: 6 p.m.

Feb. 4, 2023

Feb. 11, 2023

Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Run & Parade: Register

Jennings Mardi Gras Run & Parade

Feb. 18, 2023

Elton Mardi Gras : Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. Parade 3 p.m. Saturday. Chicken run 2 p.m. Sunday.

Jennings Mardi Gras Festival : 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Founders Park. The parade begins at 4 p.m. on Main St.

Vernon Parish

Feb. 18, 2023

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.