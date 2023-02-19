Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Teen fatally shot near Clyde Fant Parkway during parade; coroner releases his name

2nd shooting also being investigated
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
By Amia Lewis and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 18, shootings occurred during the Krewe of Gemini parade, one is dead.

According to Shreveport City leaders, Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is investigating two shootings that happened while the parade was going on. It happened on Oden Street and Clyde Fant Parkway Service Road near the Magnolia School of Excellence.

On Feb. 18, at 5:45 p.m., SPD responded to a shooting on the 2200 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. When police arrived to investigate they learned Kip Lewis, 17, from Marshall, Texas, was shot during the parade. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where he died at 6:17 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Louisiana considers swapping gas tax with mileage fees
Guilty verdict
Man found guilty of first-degree robbery after firing a gun at woman, her family

Latest News

Shooting happens during parade
Shooting happens during parade
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
Local organization calls for action to end gun violence
Local organization calls for stop to gun violence, better training for Shreveport police
Guilty verdict
Man found guilty of first-degree robbery after firing a gun at woman, her family