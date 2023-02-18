Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Thousands of regulars, newcomers packed the streets for The Krewe of Southdowns Parade

The 36th Krewe of Southdowns Parade rolled through Baton Rouge, Friday, Feb. 17, as thousands of people celebrated the annual tradition.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 36th Krewe of Southdowns Parade rolled through Baton Rouge, Friday, Feb. 17, as thousands of people celebrated the annual tradition.

This unique and festive time unites people from different backgrounds, and all walks of life.

“This is my first time here, and I come here from Rwanda in East Africa,” said Boniface Lakony.

Lakony, or better known by his friends as Bonnie, traveled from Africa to Louisiana to take part in this year’s Mardi Gras celebration.

He plans to spend the next few days embracing Louisiana’s culture.

“My friend Rebecca told me many, many years ago that if you come to Louisiana, if you come to Baton Rouge, I want to show you something interesting, something you’ve never seen before, something that brings us together every year. I just wanted to see this thing that brings people together, and find out what is this thing that excites people so much,” said Lakony.

People at Friday’s parade described The Krewe of Southdowns as one of the most unique, and family-friendly events of the season.

Each float is hand-built and filled with dazzling and bright lights.

“You know that you can only experience this here in Louisiana and I feel like that’s something that makes it such a special season,” said Rebecca Gardner.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this. Just people from all kinds of different backgrounds coming together to have fun, it’s just this cool and special thing,” said Mack Daly.

With only a few more days to go until Fat Tuesday, people hope this weekend and the days coming will live up to the hype.

“I just hope that I’m going to meet new people, meet new friends, and I’m excited,” said Lakony.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Louisiana considers swapping gas tax with mileage fees
Nice and warm Sunday
Nice weather continues; rain on the way for Wednesday

Latest News

The parade features a different theme every year.
Jefferson celebrates Mardi Gras with ‘Mythology Madness’ parade
iPhones recovered
4 arrested in pickpocket scheme, deputies say
Neighbors say the 28 lbs. 12-year-old told them he was hungry
Neighbors say 12-year-old boy who starved to death asked for food on occasion
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident
The body of a man who had been shot was found Sunday morning (Feb. 19) in a canal near the I-10...
NOPD says murder victim found Sunday in Little Woods canal, second killing in 8 hours