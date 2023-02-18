Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Suspect arrested in connection with 2010 Tangipahoa Parish murder case, authorities say

According to TPSO, Montrey Paige Sr., 30, of Loranger, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 10.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested in connection with a murder from 2010.

According to TPSO, Montrey Paige Sr., 30, of Loranger, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 10, and faces charges of second-degree murder, failure to appear, and jumping bail on a felony case. Authorities said he was taken into custody in Chambers County, Texas on outstanding warrants from Louisiana.

The arrest comes nearly 13 years after authorities said Jamins Robinson was found dead on the side of the road. That gruesome discovery was made back on July 25, 2010.

Authorities initially believed Robinson was left for dead after being struck by a hit and run driver on Kemp Street in Independence. However, investigators said they later learned that Robinson died from injuries he sustained from being struck with a blunt object to the back of the head.

“Over the years, TPSO veteran and cold case detective Mike Sticker has persistently looked over the facts in this case alongside Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards III and continued to actively work leads and interview Robinson’s friends, family, and known acquaintances,” said Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis. “A break in the case came when Sticker identified and located an eyewitness who finally came forward with information.”

Authorities said the information from the eyewitness along with evidence obtained throughout the investigation led to the arrest.

“Although Paige’s arrest won’t bring Jamins back, we’re hoping it brings a sense of peace and closure for his family and friends,” Chief Travis said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shooting
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Louisiana considers swapping gas tax with mileage fees
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Nice and warm Sunday
Nice weather continues; rain on the way for Wednesday

Latest News

iPhones recovered
4 arrested in pickpocket scheme, deputies say
Neighbors say the 28 lbs. 12-year-old told them he was hungry
Neighbors say 12-year-old boy who starved to death asked for food on occasion
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident
The body of a man who had been shot was found Sunday morning (Feb. 19) in a canal near the I-10...
NOPD says murder victim found Sunday in Little Woods canal, second killing in 8 hours
James A. Joseph
SU mourns death of alumnus, former US ambassador to South Africa