Suspect arrested in connection with 2010 Tangipahoa Parish murder case, authorities say

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested in connection with a murder from 2010.

According to TPSO, Montrey Paige Sr., 30, of Loranger, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 10, and faces charges of second-degree murder, failure to appear, and jumping bail on a felony case. Authorities said he was taken into custody in Chambers County, Texas on outstanding warrants from Louisiana.

The arrest comes nearly 13 years after authorities said Jamins Robinson was found dead on the side of the road. That gruesome discovery was made back on July 25, 2010.

Authorities initially believed Robinson was left for dead after being struck by a hit and run driver on Kemp Street in Independence. However, investigators said they later learned that Robinson died from injuries he sustained from being struck with a blunt object to the back of the head.

“Over the years, TPSO veteran and cold case detective Mike Sticker has persistently looked over the facts in this case alongside Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards III and continued to actively work leads and interview Robinson’s friends, family, and known acquaintances,” said Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis. “A break in the case came when Sticker identified and located an eyewitness who finally came forward with information.”

Authorities said the information from the eyewitness along with evidence obtained throughout the investigation led to the arrest.

“Although Paige’s arrest won’t bring Jamins back, we’re hoping it brings a sense of peace and closure for his family and friends,” Chief Travis said.

