A Surreal Symposium; experiencing Krewe of Highland’s Grand Bal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Highland’s Grand Bal was truly an inclusive fun night of wild Greek Mardi Gras.

On Feb. 17, Krewe of Highland’s Grand Bal XXVII A Surreal Symposium rocked the Remington Garage in downtown Shreveport. The event was full of greek gods and goddesses, even some from other pantheons!

My husband Ryan Hazelton and I were ready for the occasion, dressed as the greek divines, Hermes and Hecate. Invited to attend by our friend Alex Richardson, who is a sponsor of the event and created the art for the posters.

We arrived as the celebrations were just getting started. Many locals with great costumes and designs made their way in, beautiful greek styled dresses, plenty of togas, wild costumes full of feathers, photographers getting the best pictures they could, and formal-looking Mardi Gras royalties from multiple different Shreveport Krewes graced the dance floor.

Autoplay Caption

There were plenty of drinks three bars were in the venue. The free food was all amazing, one table was a giant charcuterie board and at another table, chefs served Louisiana flavors, catfish, bread, crawfish chowder, crawfish etouffee with rice, and red beans and rice.

When the time for tableau began, the catwalk-like stage which was decored with clouds and beautiful tree decor, became the center of attention as all of the royalties of the Krewe of Highland were presented in a theatrical performance. Cheers erupted from the crowd as each graced the stage.

After the royalty of Highland was announced, Krewe of Highland shouted out all the other local Mardi Gras Krewes. Krewe of Highland truly is what everyone says, the most inclusive, Moon Pie throwing, Krewe around.

The dance floor bumped through the rest of the night, from an extensive music playlist and a live band from Dallas, Texas, The Wonderfuls, who put on amazing performances.

Our little group of friends really enjoyed the celebrations and some Ghost Ramen at Stray Cat afterward really completed the night.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.