Spanish Town, other weekend parades rolling through BR area

Tradition of placing pink flamingos in LSU Lakes ahead of Spanish Town Parade continued on Jan. 17, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Floats in the popular Spanish Town Parade and other Baton Rouge area parades are set to roll through the streets on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb 19.

The 2023 Spanish Town Parade will kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, and is expected to draw as many as 200,000 people to downtown Baton Rouge for the annual event.

The parade’s route will take floats down parts of Spanish Town Road, 9th Street, North Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, Florida Street, Convention Street, and River Road.

The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade begins on Spanish Town Road and finishes on River Road and North Street corner.(WAFB)

The 2023 Spanish Town Parade theme is “man I love flamingos.” The 2023 king is John Schneider, while the 2023 parade queen is Jeanette Player.

The public is urged to arrive early for the Spanish Town Parade and to practice safety.

For families looking to experience more family-friendly activities, the Spanish Town Parade Party is taking place at the Capitol Park Museum starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Organizers of the Spanish Town Parade Party said the event will feature king cakes, a kid’s zone, and face painting.

Other weekend parades in the Baton Rouge area include the Royal Krewe of Royalty Parade in Plaquemine, the Krewe of Comogo Parade in Plaquemine, and the Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks Parade in Port Allen.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

