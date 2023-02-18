Ask the Doctor
Nice weekend in the ArkLaTex

By Austin Evans
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Beautiful start to what will be a very nice weekend in the ArkLaTex, though it is cold out there with temperatures in the 30s. Highs today will rise into the mid and upper-50s as cloud cover increases. Nothing will be expected from the clouds, so don’t worry about your parade plans. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s.

Tomorrow, similar sky conditions with warmer temperatures, highs in the low-70s expected. Again nothing is expected from any cloud that moves over the region. Tomorrow night lows will drop to the 50s.

Highs in the low-80s Monday and Tuesday, well warmer than average for this time of year. Wednesday we have rain chances moving in once again.

