Nice weather continues; rain on the way for Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It has been a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex, even though it wasn’t as sunny as it was this morning. I know there were parades today and the weather did not stand in the way! Highs reached the mid-50s, so a little chilly compared to the average. Tonight, cloud cover and southerly wind will only allow for cooling down into the 40s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow will be even warmer but the cloud cover will remain. Highs will be spring-like, the low-70s. Again, not much will get in the way of any plans you may have outside. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s. These warmer nights are leading to very warm days coming Monday and Tuesday.

Highs to start the work week will likely reach the low-80s, because of this I have put some low chances for rain on Monday and Tuesday just to cover bases. Our next weather maker will move in Wednesday with showers and storms likely. Nothing severe is expected but we will keep an eye. It looks like this will be a one-day-and-done type of system. Slightly cooler late week but still warmer than average.

