Mardi Gras expected to bring in millions to Shreveport, Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2019, the Mardi Gras season brought in over 22 million dollars heavily impacted by the parades, and the Shreveport-Bossier Tourist Bureau expects the same amount this year, if not exceed it.

Visitors from out of town are coming to North Louisiana for Mardi Gras in record numbers, and they expect this year

“Those out-of-town visitors who are spending money in our restaurants, hotels, and our attractions, therefore creating more tax dollars and creating more jobs for our community,” Stacy Brown, Shreveport-Bossier Tourist President, said.

Mardi Gras is also impacting local businesses in the area including Beck Designs which is owned by Kristi Sheffield.

“We’re super thankful for the community and that Shreveport-Bossier has chosen to show local during Mardi Gras,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield says the holiday is heavily impacting her business because she creates many props for parade krewes.

“Opportunity to create all of the things that we’ve done for the local krewes as well as local spectators has increased their business during this time tremendously,” Sheffield said.

The Bureau tells KSLA hotel occupancy is at 83 percent for this weekend and one third of hotels are sold out.

Parades continue through the weekend with the Krewe of Gemini on Saturday, Feb. 17.

