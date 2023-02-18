Man found guilty of first-degree robbery after firing a gun at woman, her family

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 12-person jury found a man guilty unanimously of first-degree robbery after 70 minutes of deliberation.

On Feb. 18, Isaiah Childs was found guilty by a five-man, seven-woman jury for first-degree robbery. The event happened on Feb. 4, 2018, Childs inquired on a Facebook group about purchasing a backpack from the woman victim. After discussion, he suggested she meet her o the 1400 block of Andrew Avenue, in the Allendale neighborhood.

The victim, her husband, and their child drove to the specified address to meet him. After getting the backpack, Childs asked about buying a wallet. As the woman turned around to get the wallet Childs put a gun to her head, snatched the wallet, and demanded other items. Childs then pointed the gun at her husband as well, as he did this the woman victim jumped into the back of the car to lay on top of her child to try and protect them. The husband then sped off in the car and Childs fired his weapon four times at them as they fled. One of the shots struck the victims’ vehicle.

Childs was identified by the victim and her husband at the trial.

Upon conviction, Childs was remanded by the court.

Childs will return to court on March 28 for sentencing, he faces imprisonment at hard labor for not less than three years, and possibly up to 40 years, without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

