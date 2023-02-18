Local organization calls for stop to gun violence, better training for Shreveport police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One community organization in Shreveport is calling for action to end gun violence in the city after the bodycam video of Alonzo Bagley’s shooting was released.

The Shreveport Citizens Watch Dogs Organization has been working in the community to make citizens feel safe again.

My son could have been Alonzo Bagley. I could have been Alonzo Bagley. Your family could have been Alonzo Bagley. That could have been anyone of us here in Shreveport,” Alvin Oliver, an organization member, said.

The organization calls for Shreveport Police Department (SPD) to have more police training to prevent deadly shootings.

Lester Smith, another organization member, doesn’t agree with SPD’s tactics.

“We, as community activist, hear the cries of the people, and it’s just not right that we pay for police officers to have equipment, and they use the most deadliest of their equipment everytime there is an altercation with a black man,” Oliver said.

“We need to get a grip on this crime. This man shouldn’t be dead. Our police should be better trained on how to handle situations like that. Running from the police shouldn’t be a death sentence,” Oliver said.

The Watch Dogs Organization is planning a unity march in the coming weeks to help end gun violence. They are also hoping to have a sit-down meeting with city officials and police to talk about possible policy changes.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.