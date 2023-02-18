Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Local organization calls for stop to gun violence, better training for Shreveport police

The Shreveport Citizens Watch Dogs Organization calls for action to end gun violence.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One community organization in Shreveport is calling for action to end gun violence in the city after the bodycam video of Alonzo Bagley’s shooting was released.

The Shreveport Citizens Watch Dogs Organization has been working in the community to make citizens feel safe again.

My son could have been Alonzo Bagley. I could have been Alonzo Bagley. Your family could have been Alonzo Bagley. That could have been anyone of us here in Shreveport,” Alvin Oliver, an organization member, said.

The organization calls for Shreveport Police Department (SPD) to have more police training to prevent deadly shootings.

Lester Smith, another organization member, doesn’t agree with SPD’s tactics.

“We, as community activist, hear the cries of the people, and it’s just not right that we pay for police officers to have equipment, and they use the most deadliest of their equipment everytime there is an altercation with a black man,” Oliver said.

“We need to get a grip on this crime. This man shouldn’t be dead. Our police should be better trained on how to handle situations like that. Running from the police shouldn’t be a death sentence,” Oliver said.

The Watch Dogs Organization is planning a unity march in the coming weeks to help end gun violence. They are also hoping to have a sit-down meeting with city officials and police to talk about possible policy changes.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Damien Chapman's Orlandeaux's restaurant honored
Performance Food Service of Shreveport honors local restaurant owner
"So now we can have trains flowing when they need to flow, bringing materials and goods to...
New Barksdale gate will impact traffic, the economy and base security
KSLA News 12
Watch KSLA News 12 live
A 68-year-old woman was killed in a head on car crash.
Elderly woman killed in head-on collision

Latest News

Mardi Gras 2023
Mardi Gras tourism expected to bring $22M+ to Shreveport, Bossier
Community gathers to remember Alonzo Bagley
Community gathers to remember Alonzo Bagley
Charles Madlock.
Arrest after cold case investigation; family of the victim speaks
SporTran is adjusting its bus routes in Bossier City to accommodate a $400,000 cut in funding...
SporTran claims city council refuses to meet with them about budget cuts in Bossier