LCPD investigating homicide after man found dead in O’Brien Street residence
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a residence in the 1500 block of O’Brien Street in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles Police arrived at the scene at approximately 5:51 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
LCPD and Acadian Ambulance personnel found the victim, 43-year-old Derrick James Thornton of Lake Charles, dead at the scene.
LCPD detectives are treating the death as a homicide. Anyone with any information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. John Russell or Sgt. Dustin Fontenot by calling (337) 491-1311.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.