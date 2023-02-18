Ask the Doctor
Krewe of Omega keeps tradition going with 57th annual Mardi Gras parade

By Devon Distefano
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The all-Black Omega Psi Phi fraternity Pho Chi chapter is keeping its Mardi Gras tradition alive this year with its 57th parade Saturday.

Krewe of Omega, made up of members from the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Rho Chi Chapter, hosts their own parade each year.

“It means a lot to us that we have our own parade being able to go out there and be a shining example for the community it’s something we’re very excited about doing. One of the things we love to do is service the community,” fraternity member Leo Colquitt Jr. said.

Their Mardi Gras parade has been celebrated for more than 50 years. Colquitt has been member of the fraternity for six years and said his goal is to learn from his brothers and keep the tradition going strong.

“This has been going on for a very very long time and I see how the older brothers put so much pride behind what they do that I want to continue that tradition and hopefully make it strive for another 50 plus years,” Colquitt Jr. said.

Bonds that have spanned decades creates a brotherhood that many members have grown to appreciate.

“I have brothers that I can turn to, other men that have been in the situations that I have been in, just brothers that I have never met. When I get the chance to meet them the bond we connect right off the bat it’s like no other,” Colquitt Jr. said.

Each year brothers come together on that special day of the parade, something they take great pride in.

“When we get out there and start setting up we’re cooking we’re having a good time we’re fellowshipping and it’s just an awesome experience to be apart of just the day of the parade,” Colquitt said.

The parade rolls at 2 p.m. Saturday from the Lake Charles Civic Center. The route is below:

Click HERE for more Mardi Gras events in SWLA.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

