Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Dead man tumbles out of wheelchair amid French Quarter’s Carnival revelry

A man fell out of a wheelchair Friday (Feb. 17) in the 700 block of Dauphine Street and was...
A man fell out of a wheelchair Friday (Feb. 17) in the 700 block of Dauphine Street and was pronounced dead at the scene, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified man fell out of a wheelchair amid Friday’s Carnival revelry in the French Quarter and was pronounced dead at the scene, New Orleans police said Saturday (Feb. 18).

The man, whose age also was unknown, was found a few minutes before noon Friday in the 700 block of Dauphine Street. The man died one block from where thousands of visitors were partying under cold and windy conditions to kick off the final weekend before Mardi Gras.

The man’s death was listed as “unclassified” by the NOPD, pending an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office to determine its cause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
Neighbors say the 28 lbs. 12-year-old told them he was hungry
Neighbors say 12-year-old boy who starved to death asked for food on occasion
A Webster Parish corrections deputy is accused of trying to smuggle five pounds of synthetic...
Corrections deputy accused of trying to smuggle synthetic marijuana into prison
Alonzo Bagley's funeral held on Feb. 18
Alonzo Bagley funeral held; community unites, supports the family
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag

Latest News

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Union Parish deputies investigating bonfire incident
Kelvin Shankle
Tyler man accused of using phone to record child at Walmart
GasBuddy.com said Monday the average price dropped 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.03.
Arkansas gas prices inch down
iPhones recovered
4 arrested in pickpocket scheme, deputies say