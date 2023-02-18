Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Customers at an Oregon bar jumped into action when they saw an armed man enter.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Skyland Pub on South Troutdale Road Thursday night regarding a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two customers inside the bar confronted him.

Authorities said the two patrons were able to disarm the man by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face.

Some of the customers inside the bar exited while others reportedly tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Authorities identified the armed man as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. According to witnesses, he was visibly intoxicated that evening.

Deputies said they recovered a shotgun at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old is facing charges that include menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was the only injured person in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Damien Chapman's Orlandeaux's restaurant honored
Performance Food Service of Shreveport honors local restaurant owner
"So now we can have trains flowing when they need to flow, bringing materials and goods to...
New Barksdale gate will impact traffic, the economy and base security
KSLA News 12
Watch KSLA News 12 live
A 68-year-old woman was killed in a head on car crash.
Elderly woman killed in head-on collision

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says
Charles Madlock.
Arrest after cold case investigation; family of the victim speaks
FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.
‘Above and beyond’: Injured child carried home by concerned crossing guard
SporTran is adjusting its bus routes in Bossier City to accommodate a $400,000 cut in funding...
SporTran claims city council refuses to meet with them about budget cuts in Bossier