Warming back up plus we’re tracking more rain ahead for next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will start to bounce back over the weekend and by early next week we’ll be back around 80. We’ll squeak out a few more dry days too before rain and storm chances return around the middle of next week.

Skies will stay mostly clear into tonight. Expect another cold night with temperatures quickly dropping into the 30s this evening and falling to around freezing by daybreak Saturday.

We’ll start the weekend with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase into Saturday afternoon. Despite the gray skies, no rain is expected. If you’re headed to the Krewe of Gemini parade Saturday afternoon prepare for some cool to chilly conditions. Temperatures will peak in the mid 50s around the time the parade starts and then cool back into the 40s as it proceeds along the route into the early evening.

Sunday is looking warmer for the Krewe of Highland parade and continued dry. We’ll once again see some clouds around, but also a little sun mixed in at times. Temperatures will start in the low 40s in the morning, but should warm into the low 70s by afternoon.

We’ll continue our warming trend into early next week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will get back into the upper 70s to low 80s with morning lows bouncing back into the 50s and 60s. Despite a lot of cloudiness around rain will mostly stay away with only a light shower or sprinkle expected by Tuesday.

Our next best chance of getting wet will come with an upper level storm system on Wednesday. Rain and a few thunderstorms can be expected. Right now we’re not look at a big severe weather threat, but it’s possible we end up with a few strong storms passing by. We’ll keep you First Alert about any developing threats on-air and on the KSLA Weather app. Temperatures will remain warm despite the rain Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry weather is back as we wrap up the week. Temperatures will still be well into the 70s Thursday, but look for some cooler weather coming back in behind a cold front on Friday.

Have a great weekend!

