Sunny but staying chilly today

By Matt Jones
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off clear and much colder this morning with many places 30 to 40 degrees colder compared to yesterday morning! Waking up to temperatures in the low 30s but a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph is making it feel like the mid 20s. Bundle up!

Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see plenty of sunshine but it will stay chilly with highs only in the low 50s.

More clouds will arrive for Saturday and it will stay cool with highs generally in the mid 50s but it does look dry for the big Krewe of Gemini parade going on in Bossier City!

Our wind will switch to the south on Sunday and this will signal the beginning of a major warming trend. Temperatures Sunday afternoon should quickly warm into the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Even warmer air arrives by next week with highs near 80 on Monday and potentially into the low and mid 80s by Tuesday! Break out the shorts and t-shirts!

The next cold front will arrive by the middle of next week bringing our next round of showers and storms. Even with the front moving through, the warm air will hang on with highs still in the mid to upper 70s for the second half of next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

