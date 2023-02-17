SporTran claims city council refuses to meet with them about budget cuts in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A massive budget cut to public transportation services in Bossier City is looming, and now, SporTran is claiming the city council has ignored its attempts to discuss its concerns about the upcoming budget slash.

SporTran says on Tuesday, Feb. 14, CEO Dinero Washington spoke with the Bossier City Council president on the phone, who reportedly said the council will not be meeting with SporTran, and that the decision to reduce the budget by about $400,000 annually has already been made. The Bossier City Council is slated to vote on the issue at its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

HOW THE BUDGET CUTS WILL AFFECT SPORTRAN RIDERS

All Transit Service:

Fixed-route, OnDemand, and OnDemand Paratransit service to all routes in Bossier will be reduced to the following: Approximately 6:15 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday through Fridays 2 p.m. until approximately 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays No night, weekend, or midday service on any route



ADA Service (SporTran OnDemand Paratransit):

ADA/Paratransit services are federally regulated and considered a “complementary” service, meaning federal transit regulations require that they mirror the regular bus service in their area. SporTran OnDemand microtransit and SporTran OnDemand Paratransit service can only operate when there is a standard bus available in the same area, and they can only operate during the hours the standard bus runs.

Paratransit Riders:

SporTran provides over 80,000 rides per year to the disabled in our community. Many are dialysis patients. We will encounter scenarios where patients using OnDemand arrive at the doctor’s office or dialysis center at 7 a.m. have to wait outside until they open, and then have to wait for the next bus at 2 p.m. to return home.

Students:

Bossier Parish Community College has several students that rely on public transit to get to class. With the new peak times only schedule, if your class is at 9 a.m., the next bus is not until 2 p.m. Those students are stuck on campus. Night students will not have access to public transit.

Employees Who Live in Shreveport and Work in Bossier:

SporTran provides transit to numerous Shreveport riders taking the bus to Bossier for work (casinos, service industry, healthcare workers, etc.) The limited weekday hours and eliminated night and weekend service will hinder their ability to work.

“We believe transparency in government is paramount to serving the public,” SporTran said in a statement released Friday, Feb. 17.

SporTran also provided a timeline of events in the budget-cutting process:

