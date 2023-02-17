Marshall ISD asking voters for $41M+ to make improvements in school district

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees announced on Feb. 17 it’s calling an election to allow voters to decide on a special $41.9 million bond initiative on May 6 that would expand and upgrade Marshall High School.

If approved, the bond would allow for the construction of a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Building and a new auxiliary gymnasium. The funding would also pay for modernization of the following:

high school library

lunchroom

core classrooms

CTE classrooms

common areas

Renovations would include replacing decades-old furniture, flooring and technology.

Dr. Richele Langley, Marshall ISD Superintendent, says the bond package is important.

“It’s important to know, if the bond package is passed, there will not be a tax rate increase imposed on the community by the district. We’ve been planning and evaluating all facility options for more than a year,” Langley said.

“In November we formed a Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee consisting of members from our community and MISD staff. This committee was formed to evaluate needs and provide our MISD School Board with recommendations.”

In 2015, Marshall ISD passed a $109 million bond, which resulted in the construction of three new elementary schools, Marshall Junior High School, and a major renovation of Sam Houston STEM Academy. These campuses together serve as educational institutions for over 3,200 students.

Marshall High School originally opened in 1980. Updates and repairs to the school have taken place throughout the years, however, a major renovation hasn’t taken place since the expansion was completed in 1988.

“With an age of more than 40 years, our maintenance teams have done a great job of maintaining Marshall High School. I believe this shows our taxpayers that we are doing our best to be good stewards of the funding we are provided,” Langley said.

Langley goes on to explain that she wants the best for the students and the community.

“But, like any building, at some point the Marshall Independent School work exceeds the capabilities of our staff. We want to do what is academically in the best interest of our students for their advancement as well as for what is financially and economically appropriate for our community,” Langley said.

“The CTE building and space renovation for example, can help our students with skills and learning opportunities and prepare them to be career and work ready. Last year, through the CTE program, students received more than 300 industry-based certifications in automotive, health and business.”

Brad Burris, MISD School Board President, wants to better the CTE program in preparation for students going to college and students deciding to go directly into the job field.

“An expanded CTE program could also help our college-bound students as well as our work ready students. If we have an accredited and designated educational space, adjunct-professors can instruct university-level classes at the high school and more students can earn college credit in career and technical courses,” Burris said.

“In reality, even students who are college bound, need to be trained to be work ready. This would save students and families money on tuition.”

Burris explains the benefits the bond will have for Marshall High School.

“The students of Marshall deserve the very best and in this ever-changing world, we have to continue to upgrade our programs and facilities to offer the best education possible to our kids. This can help us attract and retain superior staff. A bond is needed to provide the funding to accomplish this important project.”

Area residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the bond election at informational sessions. Dates and locations will be provided soon. Community members can also read more about the specific improvements that the bond is calling for on the district’s website beginning on Feb. 22 at Marshall ISD.

