Man wanted for violent machete attack in Highland area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a man who is allegedly responsible for attacking someone with a machete.

On Feb. 15, SPD officers were called out to the 200 block of E Wyandotte Street for a stabbing. When they got there, the Shreveport Fire Department was already taking the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Police say a witness on scene told them the suspect showed up at the house and attacked the victim with a machete, hitting them multiple times in the neck and head. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Aurelio Mendez, 41.

A warrant has been issued for Mendez’s arrest on one count of attempted second-degree murder. Anyone with information on Mendez’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Or, those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Police say the victim is expected to recover.

