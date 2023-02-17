Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man faces 1200+ charges for child, animal pornography

By Amia Lewis
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is facing an additional 1,214 charges for being in possession of child porn and animal porn.

According to Caddo Parish Sherrif’s Office, Christopher Canizares, 43, was hit with 1,206 counts of pornography involving juveniles. The material depicted 2 to 5-year-old children. He also faces 24 counts of sexual abuse of an animal involving images and video of people having sex with horses.

Christopher Canizares, 43, now faces 1,206 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
Christopher Canizares, 43, now faces 1,206 counts of pornography involving juveniles.(CPSO)

An initial investigation showed Canizares possessed and distributed the same type of material, and he was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC) on Feb. 9 for four counts of pornography involving juveniles and twelve counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

He was jailed at CCC with a $1.6 million bond when the new charges were added, says CPSO.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Damien Chapman's Orlandeaux's restaurant honored
Performance Food Service of Shreveport honors local restaurant owner
"So now we can have trains flowing when they need to flow, bringing materials and goods to...
New Barksdale gate will impact traffic, the economy and base security
KSLA News 12
Watch KSLA News 12 live
A 68-year-old woman was killed in a head on car crash.
Elderly woman killed in head-on collision

Latest News

Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD asking voters for $41M+ to make improvements in school district
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Elderly man killed in wreck on E Kings Highway
SporTran is adjusting its bus routes in Bossier City to accommodate a $400,000 cut in funding...
SporTran claims city council refuses to meet with them about budget cuts in Bossier
Louisiana considers swapping gas tax with mileage fees