Krewe of Gemini holds float loading party in prep for big parade

KSLA speaks to Krewe of Gemini's Duke of Texas
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The public has a chance to see the floats of Gemini before the big parade.

On Feb. 17, the Krewe of Gemini is holding its Float Loading party at 5 p.m. at the Mardi Gras Museum, located at 2101 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Those who attend will have a chance the meet the Grand Marshall Jordan Green. Green is Miss Louisiana Volunteer and NFL New Orleans Saints cheerleader.

KSLA’s Domonique Been visits the Krewe of Gemini ahead of the Float Load party.

The event will have great food, cold drinks, a little bit of shopping, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to see the floats up close and personal.

Krewe of Gemini’s parade is happening Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. for more information, visit the Facebook event at, https://fb.me/e/2q5X7zsWa.

To discover more about the Krewe of Gemini, visit https://www.kreweofgemini.com/.

