Girl Scouts teaches girls to build courage, confidence & character

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s that time of year again: Girl Scout cookie season!

Soon, you’ll see Girl Scouts popping up across town to sell those delicious treats. Girl Scout mom Jessica Hall and Troop Member Loralei from Troop 1018 sat down with KSLA on Friday, Feb. 17 to discuss the mission of the organization.

Hall says the purpose of Girl Scouts is to help girls build their courage, confidence and character. Working together on cookie sales is one way they get to do that! She says all the proceeds from cookie sales go towards projects for the remainder of the year.

“I’ve made more than a few friends across the country with travel, that I got to experience from the proceeds of cookies,” said Loralei.

Hall says she’s seen her daughter develop skills in public speaking, engaging with the community and build her leadership all from her experience with the Girl Scouts.

If you would like to get involved in Girl Scouts, check out their website. To buy cookies, visit the website or find the scouts out at local stores on weekends.

