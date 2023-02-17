Ask the Doctor
Furry Friends Friday: Stylish Girl, Shadow shares all the love

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brings in Shadow, a loving and stylish girl, who is ready to share all the love.

On Feb. 17, CPAS brings in a stylish six-month-old black terrier mix named Shadow. Shadow was turned over because her owner’s health declined. Despite being given up, Shadow was well-loved and has a lot of love to give.

Shadow follows well on a leash and is a good companion on car rides.

CPAS encourages people interested in bringing their dogs to meet Shadow or other furry friends at its location at 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport.

If you are interested in other pets, check out their site http://www.caddo.org/343/Dogs-for-Adoption.

