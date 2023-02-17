Elderly man killed in wreck on E Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash in Shreveport Thursday morning.

It happened Feb. 16 just before 11:40 a.m. in the 5800 block of E Kings Highway, the coroner’s office says.

Larry Conkle, 83, of Bossier City, was a passenger in a vehicle that was headed south on E Kings Highway south of Southfield Road when the crash happened. Officials say the vehicle Conkle was in was turning left and was hit by a truck headed north.

Conkle was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

